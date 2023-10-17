Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lamb Weston worth $11,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,242.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,592,000 after buying an additional 1,128,533 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 51.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,518,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,196,000 after acquiring an additional 859,733 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth approximately $84,036,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 562.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 877,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,730,000 after acquiring an additional 745,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,148,000 after acquiring an additional 711,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.31. The stock had a trading volume of 771,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,095. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

LW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lamb Weston news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

