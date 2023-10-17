LCNB (LCNB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. LCNB had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, analysts expect LCNB to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LCNB Stock Up 1.9 %

LCNB stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31. LCNB has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

LCNB Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCNB in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in LCNB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in LCNB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in LCNB by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in LCNB by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 81,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LCNB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Featured Stories

