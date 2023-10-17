Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $351,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 730 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.57.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $539.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $499.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $499.63 and a 200-day moving average of $492.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

