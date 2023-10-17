Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 235 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Owens Corning by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 24.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 245.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE OC opened at $129.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $147.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

