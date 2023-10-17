Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in FOX by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 22.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in FOX by 39.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,847,000 after acquiring an additional 168,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FOX stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.31. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.92.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 1.6%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

