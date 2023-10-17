Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR) Shares Bought by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Leuthold Core ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned 41.26% of Leuthold Core ETF worth $28,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Leuthold Core ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Leuthold Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Leuthold Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Leuthold Core ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period.

Get Leuthold Core ETF alerts:

Leuthold Core ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

LCR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.58. 2,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,048. Leuthold Core ETF has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $67.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Leuthold Core ETF Profile

The Leuthold Core ETF (LCR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Target Risk Moderate index. The fund is an actively-managed global asset allocation fund of funds which seeks total return. LCR was launched on Jan 6, 2020 and is managed by Leuthold.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leuthold Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leuthold Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.