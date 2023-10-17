Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 450,200 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 481,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of LTRPA stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.47. 1,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,052. The company has a market cap of $35.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.68.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%.
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.
