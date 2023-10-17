Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 450,200 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 481,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRPA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after buying an additional 191,637 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 344.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 291,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 305,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 74,323 shares during the period. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LTRPA stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.47. 1,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,052. The company has a market cap of $35.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.68.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.

