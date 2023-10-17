Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Down 11.3% in September

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 373,700 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the September 15th total of 421,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Limbach Stock Performance

LMB stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.22. The stock had a trading volume of 63,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.51 million, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50. Limbach has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. Limbach had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $124.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. Analysts predict that Limbach will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMB shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Limbach from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Limbach from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Limbach has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Insider Transactions at Limbach

In other news, CFO Jayme L. Brooks purchased 1,398 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,482.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,568 shares in the company, valued at $123,738.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Limbach news, CFO Jayme L. Brooks purchased 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $48,482.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,738.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael M. Mccann bought 2,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.47 per share, with a total value of $101,657.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,492.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,662 shares of company stock valued at $198,622. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 0.7% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 2,430.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 560,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Limbach by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 526,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Limbach by 17.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Limbach by 93.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 227,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 109,890 shares in the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

