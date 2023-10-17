Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 87,079.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,931,795,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 10.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,325,000 after acquiring an additional 738,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,465,000 after acquiring an additional 46,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $148.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.34 and its 200-day moving average is $145.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $156.65. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.45.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

