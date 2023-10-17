Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $91.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.25. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.18 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,166,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,843,972.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,166,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,843,972.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $292,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,912 shares of company stock valued at $22,420,343. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. UBS Group raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price target for the company. Argus lowered their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Moderna

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.