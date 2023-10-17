Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $164,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 2.8 %

RIO stock opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.71. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.95.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Argus lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

