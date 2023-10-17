Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,611,000 after purchasing an additional 636,203 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 62.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,965,000 after purchasing an additional 440,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 30.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,799,000 after purchasing an additional 362,449 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $123,356,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $120,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $502.38.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.2 %

NOC opened at $489.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.39.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

