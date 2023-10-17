Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 41.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $445,023.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,675 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

FTNT stock opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.52. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

