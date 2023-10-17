Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE:BHP opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $146.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.91. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

