Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Short Interest Down 15.1% in September

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the September 15th total of 241,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Lindsay from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lindsay in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider James Scott Marion sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $54,606.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,114.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the second quarter valued at $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 548.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 34.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 193,938.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 834,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,573,000 after acquiring an additional 833,936 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3.3% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 148,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay stock opened at $112.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.56 and its 200 day moving average is $123.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $110.43 and a 52-week high of $183.08.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

