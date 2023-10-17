Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ LPCN opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.04.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Lipocine will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
