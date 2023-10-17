Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ LPCN opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Lipocine will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

About Lipocine

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPCN. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Lipocine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lipocine by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lipocine by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lipocine by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

