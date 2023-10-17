Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.82.

Several research analysts recently commented on LAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lithium Americas from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LAC

Lithium Americas Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.91 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 51.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 74,648 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $359,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $325,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at $860,000. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration of lithium resource in the United States. It owns the Thacker Pass project located in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.