LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LXU. StockNews.com upgraded LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on LSB Industries from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LXU

Institutional Trading of LSB Industries

LSB Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LSB Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in LSB Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 488.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LXU stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $724.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.44. LSB Industries has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $18.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $165.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Analysts predict that LSB Industries will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About LSB Industries

(Get Free Report

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.