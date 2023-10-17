Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,053 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 48,766 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $112,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $416.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.47. The company has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $419.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.