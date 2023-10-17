Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 296,053 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 48,766 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $112,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after buying an additional 45,145,050 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $278,751,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $180,458,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $146,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.93.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $416.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $382.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.47. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $419.01.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

