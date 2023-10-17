Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU opened at $415.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $382.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.47. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $419.01.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

