Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 655,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 1,642,740 shares.The stock last traded at $417.90 and had previously closed at $416.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $328.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup set a $450.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.93.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $382.72 and its 200-day moving average is $375.47.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.