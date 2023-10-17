Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.03-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 1.8 %

MAIN stock opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.27. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $127.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 75.58%. Analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 63.66%.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Hovde Group upgraded Main Street Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.67.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Main Street Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,425,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,175,000 after buying an additional 72,880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Main Street Capital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,949,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Main Street Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 500,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,514,000 after buying an additional 37,161 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Main Street Capital by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 192,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,674,000. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

