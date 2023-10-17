Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,607 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $408,535,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MPC. Bank of America increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.85.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $150.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.26. The firm has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $159.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.