Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Position Lowered by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,356,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.85.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $150.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.26. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $159.50. The firm has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

