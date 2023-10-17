Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Marine Products in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Marine Products Price Performance

Shares of Marine Products stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. Marine Products has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $17.81.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Analysts predict that Marine Products will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marine Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the second quarter worth $377,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the second quarter worth $270,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 522.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 107.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 532.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

