Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.8% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.52.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

MA traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $403.54. 555,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.76. The company has a market cap of $380.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $293.50 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

