McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 200.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $250.81. 874,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,087. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.47 and its 200-day moving average is $284.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.50.

View Our Latest Report on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.