McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Lowered by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,298 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 20.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.50.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $249.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.96. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

