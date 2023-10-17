Means Investment CO. Inc. Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.3% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $187.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $190.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -457.73, a P/E/G ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.94.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.70.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

