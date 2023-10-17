Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $672,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 591.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $212.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.21 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.