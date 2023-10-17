Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $672,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 591.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $212.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.21 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.54.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
