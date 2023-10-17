Means Investment CO. Inc. Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 881 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.90.

PANW opened at $261.52 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $265.90. The firm has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 207.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.59.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

