Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 610 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5,028.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,800,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $106.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,323.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

