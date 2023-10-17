Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 79,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 543,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,497 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $70.95 and a one year high of $92.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average of $84.04.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

