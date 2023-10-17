Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the mining company on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th.

Mesabi Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Mesabi Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MSB opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. Mesabi Trust has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $279.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mesabi Trust ( NYSE:MSB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The mining company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Mesabi Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mesabi Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Mesabi Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,820 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 128.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 35.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,315 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

