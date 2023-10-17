Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 132,868 Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 132,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Vicor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vicor by 51.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 51.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 31.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

Insider Transactions at Vicor

In other news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $355,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $355,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock worth $527,949 in the last three months. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vicor Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VICR stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.92. 69,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,228. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average of $57.67. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $38.71 and a 1 year high of $98.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Vicor had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Vicor’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Vicor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.