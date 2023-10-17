Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 262,215 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 262,215 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,932,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Synovus Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,536,000 after acquiring an additional 170,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,655,000 after purchasing an additional 228,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 80.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,502,000 after purchasing an additional 941,244 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,717,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,588,000 after purchasing an additional 39,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 8,884 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $188,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,643,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,922,058.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 235,921 shares of company stock worth $5,045,263. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

SNV stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $27.85. 253,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,835. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $567.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 25.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

