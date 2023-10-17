Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,391 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Northwest Natural worth $10,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 45.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

NWN traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.28. 29,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.60. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $237.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.65 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 8.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Northwest Natural from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

