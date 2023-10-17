Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,910 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Portland General Electric worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $480,946.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at $312,255.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

POR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.64. 233,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

