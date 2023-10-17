Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 107,973 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned 0.93% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $9,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 32.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 60,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 81,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,583,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,317,000 after acquiring an additional 84,970 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 312,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 23,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 542,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 28,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AHH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.63. 45,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,209. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $951.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality multifamily, office, and retail properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

