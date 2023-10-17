Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Buys 274,190 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,215,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,190 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Kosmos Energy worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOS traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,771. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $273.32 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.11.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

