Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Merit Medical Systems worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,061,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $1,539,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $1,539,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,415,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $543,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MMSI traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.59. The stock had a trading volume of 29,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,046. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.46 and a 52-week high of $85.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average of $75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

