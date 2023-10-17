Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Has $10.26 Million Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,225 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of New York Community Bancorp worth $10,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 11.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NYCB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.88. 2,346,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,943,871. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 43.28% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

