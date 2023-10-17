Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Has $10.76 Million Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 837,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,140 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Hayward worth $10,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Hayward by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Hayward by 918.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Hayward by 174.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $513,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,896.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $513,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,896.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Fernando Blasco sold 10,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at $215,426.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,250 shares of company stock worth $933,208 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HAYW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hayward from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hayward from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

HAYW stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,668. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $283.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.69 million. Hayward had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

