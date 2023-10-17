Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Has $8.53 Million Stock Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 41,916 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Green Plains worth $8,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Green Plains by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Green Plains by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Green Plains by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

GPRE stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.68. 287,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,384. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.86.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $857.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.89 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

