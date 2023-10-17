Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Has $9.62 Million Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 182,555 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.07% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 625,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 53,189 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 42,272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 93,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 245,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,813. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The company has a market cap of $681.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.48). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $143.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.