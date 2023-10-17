Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,223 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of InvenTrust Properties worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 10.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 314,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 88,369 shares during the last quarter. 57.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised InvenTrust Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $25.65. 126,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,832. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.17, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.29. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

InvenTrust Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,433.33%.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

