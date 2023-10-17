Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,349 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of MKS Instruments worth $10,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. TheStreet cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.10.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.66. 202,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,772. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.03. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $114.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.81.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.48 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 45.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,223.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,223.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $1,170,522.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,367.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,648,722. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Featured Articles

