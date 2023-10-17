Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 631,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,797,000. Columbia Banking System comprises about 1.3% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Columbia Banking System as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.53. 400,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

