Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Purchases 15,356 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of ONE Gas worth $7,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 3,937.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Stock Up 0.5 %

ONE Gas stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.15. The stock had a trading volume of 58,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,547. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.00. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.48 and a 12 month high of $89.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $398.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGS. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

